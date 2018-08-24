Rowan Companies (RDC) Bonds Trading 1% Higher

An issue of Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) bonds rose 1% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 7.375% coupon and is set to mature on June 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $96.25 and was trading at $94.94 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rowan Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rowan Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rowan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

Shares of RDC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Rowan Companies PLC has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rowan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rowan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RDC)

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.