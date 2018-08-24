Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Splunk (SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.84.

SPLK stock opened at $107.73 on Friday. Splunk has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,555,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 66.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $7,334,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

