Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Director David Ian Mckay Sells 10,282 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.51, for a total value of C$1,064,289.82.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 23rd, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.64, for a total value of C$1,045,062.48.

On Thursday, June 21st, David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.69, for a total value of C$1,035,294.58.

RY traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$103.70. 862,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,896. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.06 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$111.80.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

