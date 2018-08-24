Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$104.12 and last traded at C$103.98, with a volume of 884781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$111.80.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.06 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 16.49%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.69, for a total value of C$1,035,294.58. Also, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.25, for a total transaction of C$1,488,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,425 and sold 59,085 shares valued at $5,966,257.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.