Royal Mail (RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.30) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.77) to GBX 561 ($7.17) in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Mail to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Mail to a sector performer rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 478.92 ($6.12).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 463.30 ($5.92) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 367.80 ($4.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 575 ($7.35).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.