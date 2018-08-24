Royce & Associates LP Buys 450,110 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 535.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 378,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,103 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Granite Construction news, Director Claes Bjork bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.25 per share, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Granite Construction to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $44.84 on Friday. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($1.01). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

