Royce & Associates LP Buys 46,200 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 620,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $33,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 297,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 234.83 and a beta of 1.54. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $70.20.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $98.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jody Storm Gale sold 22,318 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,453,794.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Hall sold 5,921 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $399,904.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,373 shares of company stock worth $5,585,908. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FARO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven, three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of six or seven-axis, articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.