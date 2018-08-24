Royce & Associates LP Has $38.96 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,336,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,868 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,693,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,764,000 after acquiring an additional 128,888 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHE opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $660.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services, integrated technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

