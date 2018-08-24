RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,770 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RSP Permian were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPP. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in RSP Permian during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get RSP Permian alerts:

RSPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of RSP Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

RSPP opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RSP Permian Inc has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $51.51.

RSP Permian Profile

RSP Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. It owns interest in contiguous acreage blocks in the core of the Midland Basin primarily in the adjacent counties of Midland, Martin, Andrews, Dawson, Ector, and Glasscock; and in Loving and Winkler counties of the Delaware Basin.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RSP Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSP Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.