Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.36 Million Position in BHP Billiton plc (BBL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,107 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 170,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of BHP Billiton worth $29,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 18.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 290,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the second quarter worth about $319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 46.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 25.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Billiton in the second quarter worth about $13,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Billiton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE BBL opened at $41.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.13. BHP Billiton plc has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BHP Billiton’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 6.06%. BHP Billiton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

BHP Billiton Profile

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

