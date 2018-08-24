Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 343,702 Shares of Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 101.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 682,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 343,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Bemis worth $28,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMS. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Bemis by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bemis during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bemis in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Bemis stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. Bemis Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.60 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Bemis had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bemis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Bemis Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 51.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bemis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. UBS Group cut Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bemis from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded plastic, thermoformed plastic, and folding carton packaging products.

