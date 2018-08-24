RWE (RWE) Given a €24.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Societe Generale set a €25.40 ($28.86) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.63 ($25.71).

Shares of FRA RWE opened at €21.73 ($24.69) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.31) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($26.45).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

