S. Muoio & CO. LLC Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

