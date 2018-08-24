S. Muoio & CO. LLC Reduces Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for approximately 1.1% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 77,485 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 94,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.2% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 41.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, Director James Craigie purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $245,295.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,347.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 941,951 shares in the company, valued at $19,432,449.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 19.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. ValuEngine lowered Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Sunday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Read More: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.