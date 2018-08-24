Sabre Corp (SABR) Stake Raised by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $156,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $265,075,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,230,303 shares of company stock worth $670,231,359 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sabre from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

