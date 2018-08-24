salesforce.com (CRM) Price Target Raised to $165.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised salesforce.com to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.80.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.00 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,570,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,260 and sold 540,996 shares valued at $75,190,760. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 17.7% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.