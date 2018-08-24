salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $155.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $92.11 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $1,271,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,896,459.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Victor Roos sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.51, for a total transaction of $26,313.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and sold 540,996 shares worth $75,190,760. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,535.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,814,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,321 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13,746.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,382 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

