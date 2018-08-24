salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 1,039 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $152,971.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,329.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Thursday, August 9th, Keith Block sold 9,604 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $1,397,285.96.

On Tuesday, August 7th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $1,436,100.00.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $1,379,500.00.

On Thursday, July 26th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $1,471,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $1,484,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,421,100.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Keith Block sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $2,783,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $1,393,900.00.

On Thursday, June 28th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,343,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total value of $1,383,000.00.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.30. 4,880,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a PE ratio of 336.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $92.11 and a 12 month high of $152.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised salesforce.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,091,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,496,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,977,256,000 after purchasing an additional 214,578 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,545,000 after purchasing an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,046,347 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $703,190,000 after purchasing an additional 280,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.