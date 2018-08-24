Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Receives $110.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.22.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,760. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $95.97 and a 1 year high of $176.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.17). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.09 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,068,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,129,000.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

