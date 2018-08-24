SatoshiMadness Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (MAD)

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, SatoshiMadness has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SatoshiMadness has a market cap of $129,304.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SatoshiMadness coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009071 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000374 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Profile

SatoshiMadness (CRYPTO:MAD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness.

SatoshiMadness Coin Trading

SatoshiMadness can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiMadness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SatoshiMadness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the exchanges listed above.

