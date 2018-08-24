Savara (SVRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Savara alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company has a market cap of $372.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.24. Savara has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). research analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $33,199.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,120.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $63,722.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,080 shares in the company, valued at $278,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.