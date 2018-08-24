Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.2% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

SLB stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $61.02 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

