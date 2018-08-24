Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

