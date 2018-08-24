Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $78.28 Million Position in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 1.19% of Liberty Property Trust worth $78,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 523,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Property Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $44.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

LPT stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.69 million. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 46.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.