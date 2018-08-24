Sciencast Management LP Grows Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

In related news, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $349,197.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,011 shares of company stock worth $11,199,791. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $83.24 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.7172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.