Scott P. Miller Sells 8,606 Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Stock

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) SVP Scott P. Miller sold 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $111,275.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KEG opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.39. Key Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. analysts forecast that Key Energy Services, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,509.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

KEG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

