Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Insider Clay B. Siegall Sells 25,000 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Clay B. Siegall sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $1,873,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,831 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,369,202.01.

On Monday, July 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $1,300,726.24.

On Friday, June 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,226,339.84.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,591. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.82 and a beta of 1.70. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $76.48.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price target on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,840,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 51,046,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,948,000 after buying an additional 1,470,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

