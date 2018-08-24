Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $23.99 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $39.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

