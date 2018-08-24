Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 629,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 268,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Uniti Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 290,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Uniti Group Inc has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.07 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.62%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of March 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.0 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

