Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,220 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Gates Industrial worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $445,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.70 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $875.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

