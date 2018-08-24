Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,932 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LVS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $165,381,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,679,090 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $192,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,098 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,470.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,153,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,244 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 455,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 223.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 595,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $45,450,000 after acquiring an additional 411,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:LVS opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

