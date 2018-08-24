Semux Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Semux has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $1,219.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00007500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00075548 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00075776 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011979 BTC.

GXChain (GXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020782 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010208 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 7,745,090 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

