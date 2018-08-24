SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Integer worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $200,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 19,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,419,284.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $107,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,405 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. Argus initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Integer from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $77.00 on Friday. Integer Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

