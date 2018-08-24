SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.30 Million Stake in Fitbit Inc (FIT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) by 3,789.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Fitbit worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 156,922 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 1,671,962.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 91.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIT opened at $6.07 on Friday. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. Fitbit’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Fitbit Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,288.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,500. Corporate insiders own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

FIT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

Fitbit Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

