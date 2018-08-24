SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 19,203 Shares of Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Randgold Resources were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,460,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 58.4% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 473,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Randgold Resources by 40.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 370,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Global Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the first quarter worth about $27,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $64.86 on Friday. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of -0.12.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

