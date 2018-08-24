Shamrock Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,356 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 341.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,809,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,763 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225,075 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,113 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,658,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.80 to $31.17 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

