Shawcor (SCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.71

Shares of Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$28.71 and last traded at C$28.66, with a volume of 76367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th.

Shawcor Company Profile (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

