Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Sherwin-Williams worth $113,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $439.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $332.61 and a 52-week high of $450.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

In other news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 104,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total transaction of $443,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $13,084,776. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

