Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

SHLO opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Shiloh Industries has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $213.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $297.34 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 261.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 121,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060 shares in the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

