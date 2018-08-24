Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Increases By 2.2%

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,858,098 shares, an increase of 2.2% from the July 31st total of 2,797,131 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,464 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,805. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $206,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $212,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $226,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

