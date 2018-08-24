Short Interest in Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) Increases By 6.0%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,121,091 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 1,058,116 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,825 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Vista Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 82,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,792. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

