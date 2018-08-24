Show Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (SHOW)

Show (CURRENCY:SHOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Show token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, BigONE and OKEx. In the last seven days, Show has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Show has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $59,173.00 worth of Show was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Show alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005128 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011833 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Show Profile

Show uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Show’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Show is www.show.one. Show’s official Twitter account is @show_coin.

Show Token Trading

Show can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BitForex and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Show directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Show should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Show using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Show Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Show and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.