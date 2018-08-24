ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 40.9% against the dollar. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $500,991.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00150967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032046 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

