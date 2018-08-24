Sierra Oncology Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (SRRA)

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th.

Shares of SRRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.47. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.