Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SW) Insider Sierra Wireless, Inc. Buys 9,500 Shares

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) insider Sierra Wireless, Inc. bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,590.00.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$184,585.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,105.00.

On Thursday, August 16th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,020.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Sierra Wireless, Inc. acquired 9,500 shares of Sierra Wireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,915.00.

Sierra Wireless stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$25.01. 52,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,150. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$19.06 and a 12 month high of C$30.17.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

