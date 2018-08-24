Signature Bank (SBNY) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBNY. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $156.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $144.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. 12,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

