SM Energy (SM) Rating Reiterated by KLR Group

KLR Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research report report published on Monday. KLR Group currently has a $40.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a $26.55 rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Williams Capital set a $35.00 price target on SM Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.13.

SM Energy stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. SM Energy has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 77,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,737,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SM Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,471,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,961,000.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

