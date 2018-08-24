Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $638.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.92 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.32%.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.27. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $64.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

