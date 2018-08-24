Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $53.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $43.07, with a volume of 43885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.84.

SQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,189,000 after acquiring an additional 438,904 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,436,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,595,000 after acquiring an additional 101,440 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 674,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,350.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 574,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 534,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 593.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after acquiring an additional 352,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $518.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.50 million. analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

