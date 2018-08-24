Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SLGL stock opened at $6.46 on Monday. Sol Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 million and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. research analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,703,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

